Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,105. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$302.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

