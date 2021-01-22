Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.52. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 343,389 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$303.38 million and a P/E ratio of -52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s payout ratio is -442.33%.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

