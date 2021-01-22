dKargo (DKA) Market Cap Hits $11.54 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. dKargo has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

Buying and Selling dKargo

dKargo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

