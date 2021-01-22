DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,174 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Public Storage stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

