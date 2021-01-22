DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,327 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $95.15.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.