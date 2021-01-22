DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,157 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,386 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 121.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 114,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

