DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,685 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,440,416.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,621 shares of company stock worth $52,161,967 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.