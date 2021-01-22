DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 913.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX opened at $195.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

