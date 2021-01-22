DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

