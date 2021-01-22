DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $63.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

