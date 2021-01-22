DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,933,000 after buying an additional 1,040,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.