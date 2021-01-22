DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

