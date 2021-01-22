DNB Asset Management AS Buys 10,873 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $5,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.