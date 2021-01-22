DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,361 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $144.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.92, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

