DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,409 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

