DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,920 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.79.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

