DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,139 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $148.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $1.92. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.