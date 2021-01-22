DNB Asset Management AS Buys 9,452 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 188.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $26,965,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Twitter by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

