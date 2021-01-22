DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $471.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

