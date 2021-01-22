DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

