DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $371.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

