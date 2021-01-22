DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

KLAC stock opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

