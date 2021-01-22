DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $59,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 178.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $22,911,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $115.70 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

