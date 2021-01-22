DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $96.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

