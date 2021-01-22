DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.07 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AIG opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

