DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

