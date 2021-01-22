DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.29 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $367.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.86, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

