DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

