DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

