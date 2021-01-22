DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,004,013 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $118,546,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

