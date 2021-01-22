DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.68 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $286.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

