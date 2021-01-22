DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.91 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,186 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

