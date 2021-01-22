DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.91 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.