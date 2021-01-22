DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 217,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 151,755 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $69.38 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

