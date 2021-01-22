DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $228.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

