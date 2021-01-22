DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

