DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

