DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $391.15 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

