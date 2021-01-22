DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Equifax by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day moving average of $167.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

