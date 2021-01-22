DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

