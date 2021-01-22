DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.