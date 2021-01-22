DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $160.90 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

