DNB Asset Management AS Sells 10,514 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

