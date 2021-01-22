DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,522 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

