DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,554 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

