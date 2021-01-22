DNB Asset Management AS Sells 18,348 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

