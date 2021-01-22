DNB Asset Management AS Sells 519 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $272.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,817.81 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.35. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

