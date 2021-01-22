DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,238 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

