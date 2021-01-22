DNB Asset Management AS Takes $3.84 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.