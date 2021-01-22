DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

